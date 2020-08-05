Advertisement

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. Edsall said of the season cancellation: "We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being."
Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. Edsall said of the season cancellation: "We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being."(AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," athletic director David Benedict said. "The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk."

UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.

The Huskies had already been taken off the schedules of Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi by those schools, and games against North Carolina and Virginia remained uncertain, UConn officials said. Many of the Power Five conferences are playing league-only games this season.

The Huskies began spring practice on Feb. 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule. The team returned to campus in early July and no one has tested positive for the coronavirus, UConn officials said.

The football team will remain enrolled in classes either in-person or virtually, and will keep access to facilities and support services under NCAA rules.

"We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being," coach Randy Edsall said. "Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had expressed reluctance to allow the football team to travel to any state with a high virus infection rate. He said the team would be subject to the state's 14-day quarantine rule upon its return to Storrs from away games.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have travel advisories that require visitors from more than 30 states and Puerto Rico to quarantine for 14 days, with certain exceptions.

UConn officials said they will be reaching out to season ticket holders in the coming days to explain refunds and other options.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
None of the major cruise lines will be setting sail any time soon. All sailing will now be suspended at least through October.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 12 coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

National

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast involving chemicals

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.

National Politics

Biden on cognitive test: Why would I take a test?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW Associated Press
Biden's exchange was part of an interview conducted with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Latest News

National

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump also called for the first formal presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, to be moved up on the calendar because early voting will have already begun in some states.

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

National Politics

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

National Politics

Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.