South Bend leaders ‘fed up’ with violence

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is on track to see one of the most violent years in history. Community leaders gathered today to say enough is enough.

“Our patience has run out,” said Mayor James Mueller.

So far this year, 86 people have been criminally shot, 14 people killed and that number continues to climb.

Starting this weekend, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says there will be some changes.

This includes increased patrolling and stronger enforcement of traffic and ordinance violations.

“This has to stop,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

There has also been an increase in people racing through the streets, hosting mass gatherings and blocking roads and intersections, making it difficult for emergency crews to respond.

