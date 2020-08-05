Rochester teens accused of planning school shooting stopped

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to some alarming news out of Fulton County.

Two Rochester teens are accused of planning a “Columbine-style school shooting.”

Court documents show 18-year-old Johnny Schultz and a 17-year-old are both being held without bond.

They're charged with conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.

Police started investigating in mid-July, scanning months of Facebook posts and conversations between the two.

Officials say the two glorified the '99 Columbine Massacre, which left a dozen students and one teacher dead.

The two allegedly talked about how they planned to get guns, their willingness to commit murder, and their targets.

Rochester police tell us there's no longer a threat to schools in the area from the suspects.

Both will be charged as adults.

