Penn basketball standout Kaitlyn Costner commits to Ohio State

PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) -Penn girls basketball standout Kaitlyn Costner announced her commitment to play college basketball at Ohio State on Wednesday.

Costner transferred to Penn from Elkhart Central last season and did not play during the regular season due to transfer rules. She did play a pivotal role in the Kingsmen’s run to Semi-State.

Costner is rated as the 5th best prospect in Indiana on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.