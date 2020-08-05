Parent’s Playbook: Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of area Catholic school students are going to be heading back to class, but they can expect some changes.

Dr. Brettnacher, Superintendent of the Fort Wayne South Bend Catholic Diocese, talked to 16 Morning News Now about start dates and virtual learning.

He also shared their re-entry plan for the 43 schools he oversees.

Pastors, in collaboration with their principals, will decide how best to reopen based on the need of the community, guidance from their county’s health department, nuances of their buildings, and comprehensive reopening plans.

Those plans will not only detail logistics and planning for safety precautions, but also how to foster community and maintain the schools’ Catholic identity amid the pandemic.

Catholic schools across Michiana will be prepared for three modes of instruction—in-person with a virtual option, hybrid learning with a virtual option, and virtual-only.

Dr. Brettnacher says schools will work to stop the spread of COVID-19 through several steps:

-Conducting home screenings by watching for symptoms, and doing temperature checks (<100.4), and stay home when ill or fever (72-hours)

- Maintaining six feet physical distancing when possible

-Frequent handwashing with soap and water, or use sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

-Routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and deep cleaning at night

-Having everyone cover their mouths and noses with a cloth face covering when around others

Read the full interview with Dr. Brettnacher and our own Tricia Sloma below.

Tricia Sloma: Catholic school children make up a large population of students heading back to school in the coming weeks. Joining me now, the superintendent of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Dr. Joe Brettnacher. Good to see you Dr. Brettnacher.

Dr. Brettnacher: Good to see you, too. Looking forward to getting our schools reopened.

Oh, I bet. So you know, there are 43 schools and 14 counties across Northeastern Indiana that you oversee. Are the Catholic schools in our immediate area set to start on time?

Yeah, many of our schools are going to start on time. We've got some of our schools that rely on the local public schools. In order to sync their calendars, they rely on them for transportation. In some cases they rely on them for meals. About I would say 10% of our schools are considering pushing back their start date, mainly because they're waiting on PPE equipment, and they're also waiting on computers and internet cards for those families that do not have them. So our elementary schools, they're working with their feeder high schools, and they've yet to determine whether or not they're going to push back their start day. So in most cases, our parents can expect some communication from our schools sometimes later in the week if they're going to be making changes.

In St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko Counties, what are the learning options for families?

Well, we basically have three modes of instruction. One in person with a virtual learning only option for those parents who do not want to send their children back to our schools, because of COVID-19. And then we have a hybrid option with a virtual option for the same reason. And also we have a virtual only option. And our schools are ready to transition to any one of those three modes of instruction at any time.

That's good to know. Are computers available for students in need of tech assistance?

Yeah, some of our schools are one to one schools, which means that each student has a computer, and they take the computer into the classroom and it becomes part of interactive instruction. Some of our schools still prefer, namely in person instruction. And for the schools that rely heavily on in-person instruction, they rely on families to have devices and internet, if they have to go to a virtual only option. But our schools over the summer, have purchased computers, and they're ready to loan computers to those families that do not have a computer at home or don't have internet connectivity.

Some people watching this interview may remember you from your time as principal at Marian High School there in Mishawaka. So you've taken other administrative jobs, you've been promoted since then so tell me what are the main concerns of parochial school families?

Well, the parochial school families and I'm going to go right now. Many of our parents are concerned for the safety of their children, and they don't want to their children to come back for in person instruction. And then our families, rely on helping their students' faith formation. We also pride ourselves on developing the whole child spiritually intellectually, physically, and socially.

Well, we wish you a healthy start to the new school year. Dr Brettnacher, thank you for joining us.

Well thank you, Trish It was a pleasure talking with you, and it certainly is great to be back in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Just on a leaving note, I want to state that our schools have a proud tradition of educating their students in a faith-based Catholic education. In addition, they help our students to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ within His body, the church.

