One severely injured in Berrien County crash involving motorcycle

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man was severely injured in Berrien County in a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of South 11th St. near Stateline Road after reports of a collision between a truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of a Dodge pickup was going south on South 11th and making a left turn.

The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on South 11th St. in the right lane going straight.

The driver of the pickup made the left turn, causing the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an Indiana hospital for serious, possibly life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The accident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Accident Investigation Team.

