Notre Dame freshmen continue move in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame freshmen are moving their things on campus to the next chapter of their lives as Fighting Irish students.

Today is the second move-in day for freshmen, which looks a little different than it did in the past due to COVID-19 precautions.

Students have to pass a COVID-19 test mailed to them by the university before being allowed on campus.

This is the Dorr Road lot where half of the students moving in today will wait before being sent to their dorm.

16 News Now spoke to an incoming freshman on what he expects from his first year on campus with the coronavirus pandemic still looming.

“I’m very thankful to be learning in person instead of online, which is a big deal for me. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited that we’ve had some welcome week things, and they’ve been doing a really good job of trying to keep it as normal as possible,” said James DeMaria

Returning students are scheduled to move in tomorrow through Sunday.

