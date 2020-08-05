Advertisement

NIPSCO faces fine over 2018 violations

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO has been fined over one million dollars for pipeline safety violations occurring in 2018.

According to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the violations are related to NIPSCO'S failure to locate or mark its pipelines in two days as required by its pipeline safety procedures.

All funds collected from the civil penalties will go directly to the state's general fund.

The more than $1.1 million in civil penalties is the highest in state history.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One killed in Berrien County multi-vehicle crash on I-94

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed in a Berrien County crash on Wednesday.

News

South Bend Cubs to host 2nd movie night, fireworks show

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's happening on Aug. 14.

News

One taken to hospital after crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. east of Goshen.

News

Hundreds of calves die in barn fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
An Amish calf barn caught on fire this afternoon, killing the majority of the family’s calves.

AP

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the shift is based on a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

AP

Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
A federal judge in Mississippi is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn qualified immunity.

Parent's Playbook

In-person classes start at Knox Community Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now Staff
Knox Community Schools is the first local district to start the year with in-person classes. Virtual learning is also an option.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
Thousands of area Catholic school students are going to be heading back to class, but they can expect some changes.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 11 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Family, friends remember firefighter who died in motorcycle accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Jeremy Bush was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Mishawaka.