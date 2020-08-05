NIPSCO faces fine over 2018 violations

Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO has been fined over one million dollars for pipeline safety violations occurring in 2018.

According to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the violations are related to NIPSCO'S failure to locate or mark its pipelines in two days as required by its pipeline safety procedures.

All funds collected from the civil penalties will go directly to the state's general fund.

The more than $1.1 million in civil penalties is the highest in state history.

