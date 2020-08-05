Advertisement

Niles Community Schools superintendent hosts walking meeting event

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate hosted his first Meeting on the Move event at Niles High School.

Applegate walked around the track with staff to answer questions they had about the upcoming school year.

While the re-opening plan is still being worked out, Applegate says getting input from teachers, staff and families is important.

“So I felt like that if I just made myself available, walk outside on the track, people can come and have a conversation about some of the complex issues, where they could ask the question and I could give an answer, continue dialogue, the idea is to after we have the discussion that that gets networked out as well,” said Niles Community School Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate.

According to the Return to School Roadmap, Niles Community Schools does plan to resume in-person instruction to start the school year.

