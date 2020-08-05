Advertisement

Michigan State Police to assist in preventing late-night large gatherings in Benton Harbor

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - It is scenes like the one shown in an online video of hundreds of people partying unlawfully in the middle of the night that has Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Director Daniel McGinnis pointing out the obvious.

“It seems like since the pandemic, there has been an uptick in public disorder,” McGinnis says.

For months, McGinnis says that disorder has been dominated by loud music, speeding, and gunfire.

“Every night when there is a gathering, there is some form of shots being fired. Again, either in the air, or at each other, or houses,” McGinnis. says.

That’s why starting Tuesday, BHDPS will be teaming up with the Michigan State Police to bring in six state troopers to help put a stop to the chaos.

“We reached out to state police. We said, ‘Hey, can we get some help? We need to get some help to try and kind of bring order back to the city,‘” McGinnis says.

The partnership is part of the governor’s Secure Cities Initiative to help reduce crime rates and while MSP has worked alongside BHDPS since 2015, MSP Assistant Post Commander Lt. Jeremy Carlisle says this time will be different.

“The dedicated six troopers, along with the sergeant that are part of this squad, will be something that is fairly new and something that has not done before for some time,” Carlisle says.

While a team of state troopers will be focused on assisting in traffic control and preventing violent, McGinnis says BHDPS will be dishing out fines, towing vehicles, and looking to prevent or break up any large gatherings not in line with city or state wide ordinances.

“Our goal is to get to a point where we are preventing the gatherings or we make it, quite frankly, uncomfortable to come into the city and do illegal activity,” McGinnis says.

McGinnis says the six MSP troopers assigned to assist the BHDPS will be working full time to help prevent public disorder in Benton Harbor over the next several weeks.

