Michigan reports 2 coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2 new coronavirus deaths and 657 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,221 deaths and 84,707 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,379 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 12 deaths and 302 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 569 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.