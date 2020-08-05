Advertisement

Michigan reports 2 coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases

There have been at least 6,221 deaths and 84,707 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,221 deaths and 84,707 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2 new coronavirus deaths and 657 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,221 deaths and 84,707 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,379 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 12 deaths and 302 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 569 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National Politics

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

National Politics

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

Latest News

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer doesn’t want to take a step backward in reopening

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Whitmer said she can’t say whether or not there will be any major changes in the statewide reopening plan because with this virus, everything is constantly changing.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

National

COVID-19 concerns mount as school year begins

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The start of the new school year is already proving that it is not going to be easy to avoid COVID-19 in the classrooms.

Coronavirus

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients.

Coronavirus

More millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.