LaGrange man charged in accident that killed one

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaGrange man will spend decades in prison after a deadly crash last August.

It happened on River Road near County Road 900.

The man was driving a U-haul van while drunk, hitting West Noble High School teacher and coach Chuck Schlemmer, who was on his bike.

Our reporting partners at the Goshen News say 46-year-old Ryan Gravit was sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty.

He admitted to leaving the scene after operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Schlemmer taught social studies at West Noble for 24 years, and also coached cross country and track for 20 years.

His wife and daughters were among those who testified at Gravit’s sentencing hearing.

