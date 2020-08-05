Kindergarten round up being held at South Bend elementary schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents have one last chance to register South Bend students for school.

Kindergarten round up will be at all South Bend elementary schools in the district.

On Wednesday, it starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

A second day for the round-up is Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m.

This year it’s a drive-through enrollment, so parents can stay in their cars while registering their kids for either eLearning, in-person instruction, or the South Bend Virtual School.

Be sure to bring the student’s immunization records, birth certificate, and proof of address. Parents who have already registered online don’t need to attend.

