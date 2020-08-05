Advertisement

Kimbrel shaky again, Cubs hold off Royals for 5th win in row

Kyle Ryan closed it out for his first save, getting Bubba Starling to ground out with a runner on third to end it.
(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 for their fifth straight win. Kimbrel took over to begin the ninth inning with a 5-2 lead, but struggled again and allowed two runs and two hits while getting only one out. Kyle Ryan closed it out for his first save, getting Bubba Starling to ground out with a runner on third to end it.

