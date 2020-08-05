Advertisement

Indiana state health officials feel confident about reopening schools

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WNDU) - We know that this school year will be unlike any other and Indiana state health officials are trying to make sure students stay as safe as possible.

Class is in session in some schools already across the Hoosier state.

Many schools are providing an e-learning option in addition to going back to in-person learning.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has said she supports students going back to school for their physical and mental health in addition to the educational benefits.

Today, she still believes that and says everyone needs to do their part in trying to keep the schools as safe as possible.

“I continue to believe that our schools can safely reopen by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good hand-washing, co-hording students and ensuring that people who are close contacts with someone with COVID stay home,” Dr. Box said. “This does not mean that our schools will be free of COVID. What it means is that we all need to do everything possible to limit the spread of COVID. I cannot stress enough how important it is to stay home if you’re sick.”

Dr. Box also stressed to keep children home from school if they are symptomatic, waiting for COVID test results or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

