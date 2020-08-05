Indiana reports more 12 coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 12 more coronavirus deaths and 740 new cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Tuesday: 7.3%. Monday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,805 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 69,975 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 836 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,224 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,680 cases and 79 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 850 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 824 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 752 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 549 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 170 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 150 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 75 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

