Indiana health officials will let high schools make decision on fall sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are putting the decision of high school sports in the hands of local superintendents and health officials.

Officials say they will not shut down contact sports “unless the metrics all across the board are way off kilter.”

“We have certainly seen cases from these contact sports from these teams of individuals getting infected and that’s to be expected,” Indiana Department of Health Commissioner Kristina Box said. “I’ve said all along I think this will be a decision that will be made not only locally at the community level with the schools and the public health people in the community but also individually for each family. Depending on that individual child’s health.”

Indiana health officials also say that if there are fans at these sporting events it is still important to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

