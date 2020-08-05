Advertisement

In-person classes start at Knox Community Schools

By 16 News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) -

The familiar sounds of joyful children echoed through the hallways at Knox Community Elementary School on Wednesday, the first day of in-person instruction for the district.

“We’re off to a great start, and I saw a lot of smiling faces this morning,” remarked Dr. William Reichart, the district superintendent.

25 percent of students are doing live, virtual learning while the rest of students are learning the “new normal” for school: mask-wearing for students grades 3 through 12, per the Indiana governor’s mandate; maintaining three to six feet distance; and walking on one side of the hallway to limit contact with other students.

“There were no reservations for me [coming back],” said Tifany Binkley, a second grade teacher. “I mean, I think everyone is a little bit fearful of the coronavirus, but I’m kind of treating it like you would in the winter, when the flu season is up and roaring. We’re just washing our hands a lot, keeping our distance, wearing our masks when we come within, you know, three to six feet of students.”

On Wednesday, given physical distancing in classrooms, Reichart said most teachers were allowing students to remove their masks at their desks. Masks are worn when students transition between classes.

“We’ve listened to our pediatricians out there, and also, as educators, we know that the socioemotional factor of kids being around more kids is huge,” he said.

Due to some students taking online classes, Reichart said buses are currently better able to accommodate distancing between students. Buses are also sanitized following morning and afternoon routes. Additionally, playground equipment is cleaned after each recess while the school buildings will be disinfected every night - and possibly during the daytime, too, said Reichart.

What happens if someone displays COVID-19 symptoms?

Each school building has an isolation room where Reichart said a nurse will evaluate a student’s or staff member’s symptoms. Family will then pick up the student while a staff member who is well enough may drive to a doctor’s office for evaluation. Physicians have to provide notes to the district confirming a negative test before a staff or student can return.

Anyone with coronavirus in the district has to self-quarantine for 14 days, unless different guidance is offered by a healthcare provider or local health officials.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Fashion forward teen seeks adoption

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Naija is one of those girls who has a knack for putting cute outfits and hairstyles together.

Community

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Parent's Playbook

Niles Community Schools superintendent hosts walking meeting event

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate hosted his first Meeting on the Move event at Niles High School.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: A breakdown of eLearning for Penn Harris Madison Schools

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Penn Harris Madison Schools give a breakdown of what eLearning will look like for students.

Latest News

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: A conversation with Goshen Community Schools superintendent

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The Goshen School Board recently approved a five course plan that will change depending on the pandemic.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Easing children’s anxiety ahead of ‘new normal’ school year

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
Mental health experts stress the importance of parents listening to their children about any worries they have ahead of the new school year.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Triton School Corporation pushes back start date

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
Triton School Corporation will not be starting school as planned tomorrow.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: South Bend schools to start with 8 weeks of eLearning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
South Bend Schools superintendent, Dr. Todd Cummings, says the plan is more data-driven rather than date-driven.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: PHM School Corporation Board of Trustees vote to start school year with e-Learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner and Carly Miller
The Penn Harris Madison School Corporation Board of Trustees voted in favor of e-Learning at the start of the school year.

Parent's Playbook

Rochester to begin year with virtual classes, suspend sports until Aug. 24

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
Rochester schools will begin the year with virtual classes, and all athletic practices and games will be suspended until at least August 24.