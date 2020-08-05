Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer doesn’t want to take a step backward in reopening

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said today that she is trying to avoid taking a step back in the state’s reopening plan as schools are gearing up to restart the school year.

Whitmer said that the next couple of weeks are critical when it comes to safely reopening schools.

She says that according to health experts, a third of people who have the coronavirus, don’t even know they have it and could be exposing others.

Whitmer said it’s up to Michiganders to do what’s right in order to keep the state moving forward.

“We’re trying to avoid moving back a phase,” Whitmer said. “That’s something that I’m hopeful that we can prevent from happening. But it’s all going to be dictated by what people do. And we will see it in the numbers in the next week, the next two weeks, the next three week, if people are serious about masking up and washing their hands and not congregating. It’s going to be really important. What will drive all of the decision making will continue to be the epidemiology and the public health needs all across Michigan and of course our goal of keeping the economy engaged and getting our kids back in school.”

Whitmer said she can’t say whether or not there will be any major changes in the statewide reopening plan because with this virus, everything is constantly changing.

