Gov. Holcomb, Gov. Whitmer weigh in on mail-in voting

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WNDU) - Mail-in voting has become the hot topic across America and today, Michiana’s governors also weighed in.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stressed that he feels it’s safe to vote come Election Day.

He said he doesn’t know of any coronavirus cases that came as a result of the primary election back in June.

Holcomb is encouraging anyone who’s nervous about voting because of the pandemic to vote early.

“We can vote safely in person as well,” Holcomb said. “We deserve to have those first and foremost those safe voting in person options. We have those. We also deserve to have a very timely election results. We call it election day not election month. I hope as we work on this that we’ll get that right going in to November 3.”

Indiana is one of just seven states that still require an excuse beyond a fear of coronavirus in order to receive a mail-in ballot.

Up in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls this a unique election season and is encouraging residents to vote however they can.

“We’re in the midst of a global pandemic so availing ourselves of the ability to vote from home is the safest way to make sure that you participate in this important responsibility that we all should assume we’re going to undertake as Americans,” Whitmer said. “I encourage anyone who’s watching to go online right now and reserve your ballot . Request your ballot for fall so that you can vote from home. As soon as you get it, vote and send it in because we want to make sure every vote gets counted and more people vote.”

