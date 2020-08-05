Advertisement

Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin undergoes successful foot surgery

Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return
Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return.
Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Notre Dame announced wide receiver Kevin Austin injured his foot during a workout on July 29th.

On Monday, Austin had successful foot surgery completed by Dr Brian Ratigan and Dr James Flynn to replace a fifth metatarsal fracture on his left foot.

Austin missed all of the 2019 season due to an unofficial suspension and only recorded five catches for 90 yards during his freshman year.

Austin is expected to return to the field this fall.

Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

ACC to announce football schedule Thursday morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Irish fans will soon know the weekly schedule for Notre Dame who joined the ACC in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

Mike Brey and Michiana community help raise $230,000 for Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey says it was still important to have his annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser at the Blackthorn Golf Course.

Notre Dame

Former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec will be eligible to play for Boston College in 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
With Notre Dame's new ACC schedule for the 2020 season, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Boston College at a date to be determined.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has 0 positive COVID-19 tests after latest round of testing

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
103 Notre Dame football players received a COVID-19 test on July 29. All 103 tested negative.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball hosting Community Rally

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The team will be hosting a community rally at Howard Park on Saturday to give out school supplies including masks and hand sanitizer to Michiana kids.

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey talks coaching during pandemic, advocating for social justice

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach Niele Ivey is working every day to lead her team through what she calls two pandemics: the coronavirus and fighting for social justice.

Notre Dame

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer and Megan Smedley
Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Notre Dame

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership award

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
Achonwa previously earned the 2019 season-long WNBA Community Assist Award in recognition of her commitment and dedication to giving back to the community and helping organizations that focus on mental health, anti-bullying and suicide prevention in addition to helping with education and literacy among youth, adopt-a-pet and empowering women.

Notre Dame

Beth Morgan-Cunningham to become assistant coach at Duke

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish legend and former Notre Dame women's basketball assistant coach Beth Morgan-Cunningham will now be an assistant at Duke. She had been as assistant at Notre Dame over the last eight seasons.