Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin undergoes successful foot surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Notre Dame announced wide receiver Kevin Austin injured his foot during a workout on July 29th.

On Monday, Austin had successful foot surgery completed by Dr Brian Ratigan and Dr James Flynn to replace a fifth metatarsal fracture on his left foot.

Austin missed all of the 2019 season due to an unofficial suspension and only recorded five catches for 90 yards during his freshman year.

Austin is expected to return to the field this fall.

Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.