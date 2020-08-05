Advertisement

FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers.
Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday.

The FBI executed the search warrant starting at 6 a.m. at the Calabasas, California, mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.

A judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit and Eimiller said she could not reveal the nature of the investigation or the person it was served on.

Paul's attorney Richard Schonfeld confirmed the home was his.

“We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state,” Schonfeld said in an email. “We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”

Video from local television news helicopters showed agents gathering several rifles from the sprawling property with a boxing ring and hot tub in the backyard that appears in many of Paul's recent YouTube videos.

A SWAT team initially entered the property, Eimiller said. No arrests were made.

Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday said they were dismissing charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly there against Paul and two others “so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” but that they may be refiled later.

Paul had been charged there when he appeared on video in June inside a Scottsdale mall that a big crowd of people had broken into, looting stores.

Paul said in a subsequent YouTube video that he had only been looking for people protesting the death of George Floyd, and he did not take part in any of the destruction.

Paul, 23, has over 20 million followers on his YouTube channel, which features stunts, pranks, stories from his personal life, and more recently music videos

He rose to fame on the short video app Vine and spent two years as an actor on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark.”

His older brother, Logan Paul, has a similar YouTube channel with even more followers.

Neighbors have complained to media outlets for several years about the stunts Jake Paul has pulled on the property for his YouTube channel.

Last month, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub harshly criticized him after video emerged of dozens of people at a party at his home amid the coronavirus outbreak, with no apparent masks or social distancing.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

National

Many in US struggle to make ends meet as coronavirus cripples workforce

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Financial insecurities, particularly as the $600 federal boost for unemployment benefits comes to an end, have resulted in long lines at food banks and pantries.

National

Beirut residents clean up in aftermath of explosion as authorities launch investigation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Lebanese officials believe the blast emanated from a warehouse filled with 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored there under lax security for six years.

News

One killed in Berrien County multi-vehicle crash on I-94

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed in a Berrien County crash on Wednesday.

National

‘Heroine’ nurse protected 3 newborns at hospital hit by Beirut explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kali O'Rourke
Authorities say the explosion killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000 others.

Latest News

National

Girl, 5, with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead in Pa.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WFMZ Staff
Police believe the 5-year-old girl wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Search crews find body of 5-year-old girl who went missing as Isaias hit Pa.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police believe the 5-year-old girl, who had autism, wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with the mayor and others noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty, highlighting its hypocrisy.

National

Lawyers argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
The pretrial hearing relates to the second phase of the case against Jarrod Ramos, who has already pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

National

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
Members of the city's Charter Commission expressed concern that the process to change the city's charter was being rushed after George Floyd died following an encounter with police.

News

South Bend Cubs to host 2nd movie night, fireworks show

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's happening on Aug. 14.