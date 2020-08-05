Family, friends remember firefighter who died in motorcycle accident

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A gentle giant with a heart of gold.

That’s how 41 year old Jeremy Bush was described but South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon.

“He was a gentle giant. He was a, he was a great young man who was upbeat, enthusiastic, always willing to do whatever needed to be done to help a brother or sister,” Buchanon said.

For instance, the chief said that Bush was off duty yesterday but came to work anyway to help his fellow firefighters move into a remodeled Station 3.

Later in the day Jeremy Bush was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Mishawaka.

Jeremy’s 15 year old son Jacob was thrown from the back of the bike and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Among the first to arrive on the scene was Jeremy’s wife.

“Yeah, Jen said that she was following a few minutes behind Jeremy and Jacob so she, I don’t know if she witnessed the accident but she was there minutes after it happened,” said Jill Martin, a family friend who set up the first of two Go Fund Me pages designed to help the family cover funeral and medical expenses.

“You know Jeremy was the sole provider and I think that the community can help by donating. I mean, you know, Jacob is in the hospital trying to recover from a head injury so who knows what that looks like,” said Martin.

Jacob is a sophomore football player in Mishawaka and it’s hoped being in good shape will aid in his recovery.

In November of 2016, WNDU was there when Jeremy “The Extinguisher” Bush won a hot dog eating contest that raised funds for the Potawatomi Zoo.

Now funds are being raised in the community to help his wife and children.

“For a firefighter to be taken so abruptly and seemingly for no reason and at an early age with a wife and children it’s devastating,” said Chief Carl Buchanon.

