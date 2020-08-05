Advertisement

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are seeking to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying Wednesday that company managers pressured employees who were designated to perform safety-related work for the government at an aircraft factory in South Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that over a nearly two-year period, Boeing managers pressured employees to inspect a plane before it was ready, harassed inspectors to speed up, and threatened to replace them.

Sometimes managers at the plant in North Charleston waited outside a plane to keep track of how long it took safety-unit members to perform inspections, the agency said.

And Boeing retaliated against a safety-unit manager for complaining about undue pressure by not interviewing the "highly qualified manager" for a promotion, the FAA said in an enforcement letter to Boeing officials.

Chicago-based Boeing said it investigated the allegations, reported them to the FAA, and took corrective action.

The proposed civil penalties "are a clear and strong reminder of our obligations," company spokesman Peter Pedraza said in a statement. "Undue pressure of any type is inconsistent with our values and will not be tolerated."

For decades, the FAA has relied on employees of aircraft manufacturers to carry out some safety-related tests and analysis. The approach saves the government money, but it has come under scrutiny in Congress since two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets, which are built at a separate plant near Seattle.

Some lawmakers say letting company employees do safety analysis amounts to self-regulation, and Congress is considering changes in the FAA's use and oversight of those company employees.

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA proposal to levy civil penalties. Companies often negotiate to reduce or eliminate the fines.

The FAA lodged two complaints against Boeing. The first, for which the agency is seeking a penalty of $1.07 million, deals with how Boeing set up its program for having designated employees carry out safety functions on behalf of the FAA. They do inspections and issue certificates when a plane meets safety standards. They are supposed to be independent from other company workers.

The FAA said that from November 2017 to July 2019, Boeing employees in two different units at the South Carolina plant reported to managers who were not approved for those jobs and weren't in position to look out for the FAA's interests. Workers were subjected to undue pressure or interference by at least four managers, including a vice president, the FAA said in a letter to Boeing officials.

The FAA proposed a smaller civil penalty, $184,522, for an event in February in which "Boeing managers exerted undue pressure or interfered with" employees who were conducting a final inspection of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner before it left the factory.

The plane was being held up while safety employees tried to verify that a nonworking light had been repaired according to instructions. An employee for subcontractor Safran who did the work didn’t have the instructions and drawings but made a false log entry indicating they did, according to FAA. The agency faulted Boeing for not ensuring the work was done properly.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

National

Many in US struggle to make ends meet as coronavirus cripples workforce

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Financial insecurities, particularly as the $600 federal boost for unemployment benefits comes to an end, have resulted in long lines at food banks and pantries.

National

Beirut residents clean up in aftermath of explosion as authorities launch investigation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Lebanese officials believe the blast emanated from a warehouse filled with 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored there under lax security for six years.

News

One killed in Berrien County multi-vehicle crash on I-94

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed in a Berrien County crash on Wednesday.

National

‘Heroine’ nurse protected 3 newborns at hospital hit by Beirut explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kali O'Rourke
Authorities say the explosion killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000 others.

Latest News

National

Girl, 5, with autism who went missing during Isaias found dead in Pa.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WFMZ Staff
Police believe the 5-year-old girl wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Search crews find body of 5-year-old girl who went missing as Isaias hit Pa.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police believe the 5-year-old girl, who had autism, wandered out of her home during the height of the storm and got swept up in floodwaters from the creek that borders her family’s backyard.

National

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with the mayor and others noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty, highlighting its hypocrisy.

National

Lawyers argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
The pretrial hearing relates to the second phase of the case against Jarrod Ramos, who has already pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

National

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
Members of the city's Charter Commission expressed concern that the process to change the city's charter was being rushed after George Floyd died following an encounter with police.

News

South Bend Cubs to host 2nd movie night, fireworks show

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's happening on Aug. 14.