Elkhart woman facing felony neglect for severe abuse

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Witness testimony starts in the trial of Jammy Stacy.

The 43-year-old Elkhart woman is facing a felony neglect of a dependent charge for her alleged role in the severe abuse of a 2-year-old Nappanee boy.

The child's mother, Rune Springer, says Stacy was her son's babysitter.

In March of 2018, Stacy and her mom, Annette Priestley, dropped the boy off at Springer's house.

After finding injuries on him, the boy's mom called police and he was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Doctors say the boy only had days to live.

Springer has also been charged with neglecting her son.

Thankfully, the boy is recovering.

