Drastic cooling of Lake Michigan waters due to upwelling

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A north wind across the fetch of Lake Michigan may briefly cause high waves and turbulence on the surface of the water, but underneath a significant change is taking place.

Warm water tends to sit on the surface of most bodies of water, because it sees the most sunlight and absorbs the most heat throughout each day. Under that top layer, the water gets colder and colder with less exposure to daylight.

Winds from the north on Monday and Tuesday blew warmer surface water towards the southern edge of the Lake. This void at the surface is replaced by deeper, colder water that lifts to the top. This process is known as ‘upwelling’ and it’s about to result in dangerous swimming conditions for recreation on Lake Michigan.

At Michigan City, water temperatures are near 70° Wednesday. The farther north you travel along the beaches of West Michigan, the colder the water is going to be. Temperatures at St. Joseph, Michigan have been reported Near 53° Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, swimming in water between 50 to 60°F can be very dangerous and immediately life-threatening. Swimmers may experience a total loss of breathing control, cold shock, gasping and hyperventilation.

