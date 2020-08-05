Crews battle Wednesday morning house fire in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -

Bertrand Township responded to an early morning house fire in Berrien County on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Dayton Road, south of US 12, after 5:30 a.m.

16 News Now has learned no one was home and the homeowners were on vacation at the time of the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire unknown.

