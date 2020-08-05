Cops: Poker unrelated to death of pro player in Michigan

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say the death of a professional poker player whose burned body was found in Michigan doesn’t appear related to her work.

A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of Susie Zhao.

The 33-year-old Zhao grew up in suburban Detroit and recently returned from the Los Angeles area.

Her body was found in mid-July at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County, Michigan.

Police say there’s no evidence so far that poker had a role in Zhao’s death.

Zhao met Jeffery Morris at a motel where she frequently stayed.

8/5/2020 1:04:32 PM (GMT -4:00)