Cool weather continues...for now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL AUGUST DAY! We started off at 51 degrees officially, and ended up hitting the middle 70s in the afternoon today...all with partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity. We’ll have another gorgeous day on Thursday...probably a couple degrees milder. Friday will still be very nice, but we’ll probably make it back into the lower 80s. Humidity levels start to come back a bit on Saturday, then the warmer and more humid air will come back again for Sunday and next week. Chances for thunderstorms will increase, especially on Monday...

Tonight: Becoming clear and cool again. Low: 53, Wind: Mainly Calm

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and nice! High: 77, Wind: NE 4-8

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 56

Friday: Lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm. High: 81

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.