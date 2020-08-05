Advertisement

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan

(AP)
By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s mayor has announced that the nation’s third-largest school district will not welcome students back to the classroom, after all, and will instead rely only on remote instruction to start the school year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the shift is based on a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

The district last month unveiled a tentative hybrid plan for the fall semester, which begins Sept. 8. But officials said it was subject to change depending on families’ feedback and area trends in coronavirus cases.

The Chicago Teachers Union strongly opposed the district’s hybrid proposal and called for virtual instruction to start the year, saying it wasn’t possible to keep staff and more than 300,000 students safe.

