Cass County man who robbed grave faces charges

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Now to a major update on the grave thefts in Cass County we told you about last month.

An Ontwa Township trustee is now facing charges.

Prosecutors say Dan Stutsman stole the items, including a hummingbird feeder from Maria Jones' grave.

He was caught on camera by Jones’ husband.

Investigators say they found the bird feeder at Stutsman's home.

He's one of four trustees—he came in 4th out of 6 candidates in yesterday's primary.

He faces jail time and a fine if convicted.

