Body of New Buffalo drowning victim recovered

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) -New details--The body of a 24-year old man, who was presumed to have drowned in Lake Michigan last July 31st, washed ashore near the border of Indiana and Michigan.

The man identified as Wade Ameiss was found on a beach in the Village of Michiana roughly five miles west from where he was last seen in New Buffalo.

The New Buffalo Police Chief says Ameiss found himself standing in deeper water after trying to retrieve his hat that blew off in the wind.

That’s when the undertow made it impossible for him to return to shore.

