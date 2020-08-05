Advertisement

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

In this frame grab from NASA TV video, astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley laugh during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Houston. The two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown carried out by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.
In this frame grab from NASA TV video, astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley laugh during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Houston. The two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown carried out by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.(NASA TV via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts on SpaceX’s first crew flight said Tuesday that their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two days after returning from the International Space Station, NASA’s Bob Behnken described in vivid detail their wild ride home. SpaceX had provided Behnken and Doug Hurley video and audio of previous splashdowns, so they wouldn’t be startled during the test flight.

“Once we descended a little bit into the atmosphere, the Dragon really, it came alive,” Behnken said from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The thrusters that keep the capsule on track were firing almost continuously, he said.

“It doesn’t sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere, with all the puffs that are happening from the thrusters and the atmospheric noise,” Behnken said.

When the trunk of the capsule fell away as planned and again when the parachutes jerked open, Behnken said it felt like “getting hit in the back of a chair with a baseball bat, just a crack.”

The astronauts encountered 4.2 Gs — or 4.2 times the force of Earth's gravity — as they descended.

Hurley said he’s “almost kind of speechless” at how well the capsule performed and how well the two-month mission went.

SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit with the May 30 liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, ending a nine-year launch drought from home soil for NASA astronauts. NASA had been relying solely on Russia to ferry astronauts to the space station since the retirement of the shuttles in 2011.

“One of the things that we’re most proud of is bringing launch capability back to the Florida coast, back to America, and of course, landing safely at the end of all of that,” Behnken said.

It was the first splashdown for NASA astronauts in 45 years. Russian capsules launch from Kazakhstan and return there, too — on land.

The biggest surprise came right after Sunday afternoon's splashdown, when close to two dozen pleasure boats rushed toward the capsule, bobbing not quite 40 miles (64 kilometers) off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Two Coast Guard vessels stayed the required 10 miles (16 kilometers) away, but their requests for the public to stay away were ignored, putting themselves, the astronauts and the recovery team at risk, officials noted.

Hurley said the capsule’s windows were scorched from reentry and so neither he nor Behnken could see “the other flotilla that was out there.”

“We certainly appreciate the folks wanting to participate in the event, but there are some safety aspects ... we’ll have to take a look at because it just can’t happen (again) like it did before,” Hurley said.

The opening of the hatch was delayed because of traces of escaping rocket fuel fumes — toxic to breathe — around the capsule.

“Just a word to the wise for folks who have ideas of coming that close again in the future,” Behnken said. “We take extreme precautions to make sure it is safe and we do that for a reason.”

As they waited for the hatch to open, the astronauts tested the on-board satellite phone, putting in a call to SpaceX’s control center, which promptly said “standby” and left them hanging. So then they called the NASA flight director as well as their wives in Houston. NASA requested the test after an astronaut whose Russian launch was aborted in 2018 ended up with incorrect or missing numbers on the crew’s sat phone, according to Hurley.

Behnken said it’s his turn now to support his wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, who will fly on the same Dragon next spring once it’s refurbished.

They had promised their 6-year-old son, Theo, a dog once this test flight ended. The puppy will be arriving in about two weeks, he said, once Theo understands how much work is required.

“Otherwise, it will be my dog instead of his.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
None of the major cruise lines will be setting sail any time soon. All sailing will now be suspended at least through October.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 12 coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

National

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast involving chemicals

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.

National Politics

Biden on cognitive test: Why would I take a test?

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW Associated Press
Biden's exchange was part of an interview conducted with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Latest News

National

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump also called for the first formal presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, to be moved up on the calendar because early voting will have already begun in some states.

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

National Politics

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

National Politics

Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.