ACC to announce football schedule Thursday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ACC will announce its new football schedule on Thursday morning.

Irish fans will soon know the weekly schedule for Notre Dame who joined the ACC in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame’s opponents have already been announced.

The Irish will host Clemson, Florida State, Duke, Louisville and Syracuse.

Notre Dame will be on the road against Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.

The ACC weekly football schedule will be announced on the ACC Network Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

