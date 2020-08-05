Advertisement

A chilly start Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions midweek

Wake-up temperatures in the 50s
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Picture perfect! After a chilly start to the day, we warm into the middle 70s this afternoon. Plenty of sun and low levels of humidity. There’s a MODERATE swimming danger at both Berrien and La Porte County beaches. Never swim alone.

TONIGHT:

Another chilly evening with clear skies and calm winds. Low temperatures plummet into the middle 50s. Maybe a sweater or a jacket necessary Thursday morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and bright! A stunning day from beginning to end with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Starting to feel warmer and more summer-like as we head into the end of this week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 12 coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

Coronavirus

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Chicago’s mayor has announced that the nation’s third-largest school district will not welcome students back to the classroom, after all, and will instead rely only on remote instruction to start the school year.

News

‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
“Squad” member Rashida Tlaib has easily won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.

Michigan

Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis; announces advisory council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared racism as a public health crisis in Michigan.

News

Drastic cooling of Lake Michigan waters due to upwelling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, swimming in water between 50 to 60°F can be very dangerous and immediately life-threatening. Swimmers may experience a total loss of breathing control, cold shock, gasping and hyperventilation.

Latest News

News

Crews battle Wednesday morning house fire in Berrien County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bertrand Township responded to an early morning house fire in Berrien County.

News

Kindergarten round up being held at South Bend elementary schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kindergarten round up will be at all South Bend elementary schools in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Michigan

One severely injured in Berrien County crash involving motorcycle

Updated: 16 hours ago
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

AP

Chip, Joanna Gaines return to ‘Fixer Upper’ for new network

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The series made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities during its five seasons on HGTV.

AP

Teachers union backs strike if schools can’t reopen safely

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Indiana’s American Federation of Teachers says it supports the national union’s resolution that calls on members to go on strike to ensure schools reopen safely.