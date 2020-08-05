A chilly start Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions midweek

TODAY:

Picture perfect! After a chilly start to the day, we warm into the middle 70s this afternoon. Plenty of sun and low levels of humidity. There’s a MODERATE swimming danger at both Berrien and La Porte County beaches. Never swim alone.

TONIGHT:

Another chilly evening with clear skies and calm winds. Low temperatures plummet into the middle 50s. Maybe a sweater or a jacket necessary Thursday morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and bright! A stunning day from beginning to end with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Starting to feel warmer and more summer-like as we head into the end of this week.

