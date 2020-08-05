Advertisement

5 young men honored for rescuing Wash. deputy under attack from suspect

The sheriff's office says this photo was taken a few minutes after the young men helped save Deputy Elliot from a chokehold.
The sheriff's office says this photo was taken a few minutes after the young men helped save Deputy Elliot from a chokehold.(Source: King County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state are praising the actions of five young men who stepped in to help a deputy under attack from a suspected drunken driver, who was allegedly trying to flee the scene of a car accident.

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht presented the five young men Monday with the “Medal of Heroism” award, which was created to honor community members who do extraordinary things, according to the sheriff’s office.

The honorees were identified as 16-year-old Darrell Swilley, 17-year-old Isaiha Sansaver, 18-year-old Tyran Powell, 18-year-old Kai Tavares and 19-year-old Dominic Sansaver.

The five young men jumped on and subdued a suspected drunken driver who, authorities say, had a deputy in a chokehold, helping her to get free and handcuff him.
The five young men jumped on and subdued a suspected drunken driver who, authorities say, had a deputy in a chokehold, helping her to get free and handcuff him.(Source: King County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

“We can’t thank these fine young men enough. They are true heroes,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Authorities say Deputy Elliott, who was off-duty and driving her patrol car home, was flagged down at the scene of a car crash that involved multiple vehicles around 1 a.m. July 18 in Auburn, Washington.

While Elliot checked to make sure no one was injured, a suspected drunken driver believed to have caused the accident began walking away from the scene. The deputy tried to physically detain him, but the suspect fought back, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect put Elliot in a chokehold, and as she struggled to breathe, she heard several young men’s voices yelling, “Get off of her.” The five young men jumped on and subdued the suspect, helping the deputy to get free and handcuff him.

Elliot suffered scrapes and bruising from the incident but was not seriously injured. Authorities say the young men’s actions “quite possibly saved her life.”

“Moms and Dads, you should be proud of these kids!” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested for felony assault of an officer and driving under the influence. He had several other warrants for his arrest, including DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office says this is only the second time Johanknecht has awarded the Medal of Heroism.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
None of the major cruise lines will be setting sail any time soon. All sailing will now be suspended at least through October.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 12 coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

National

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast involving chemicals

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.

National Politics

Biden on cognitive test: Why would I take a test?

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW Associated Press
Biden's exchange was part of an interview conducted with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Latest News

National

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump also called for the first formal presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, to be moved up on the calendar because early voting will have already begun in some states.

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

National Politics

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

National Politics

Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.