Advertisement

What eLearning will look like for South Bend Community School Corporation students

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community schools voted to start the school year with eLearning, but what will that look like for students?

16 News Now talked with the Chief Academic Officer today to dig deeper into what a day will look like as a student.

South Bend Schools will be starting with at least the first 8 weeks as eLearning.

For elementary school students August 12 to 21, they will receive live instruction daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Those sessions will be recorded for later reference if students need them.

Come August 24, the eLearning will be extended from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This will consist of three, one-hour instructional blocks, two independent or small group instructional blocks and a 45 minute break in the day.

For middle and high school students come August 12 to 21, their eLearning will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon, with live instruction daily during that time frame. Their sessions will also be recorded for later reference.

Come August 24, the middle and high school eLearning will be extended to 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This will include 7 class periods like students would normally have and a 30 minute break in the day.

“We are really working hard with our community, being the city, using our WiFi buses, trying to navigate and problem solve as much as possible with our families to make sure they have access to the tools they need to actually engage in eLearning,” SBCSC Chief Academic Officer Brandon White said.

16 News Now will continue to update you on any new information we receive relevant to eLearning.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent’s Playbook: Easing children’s anxiety ahead of ‘new normal’ school year

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mental health experts stress the importance of parents listening to their children about any worries they have ahead of the new school year.

News

Planned road closure delayed on SR 23

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A planned road closure has been delayed while officials search for a less disruptive detour.

News

Three dogs die in Granger house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Multiple fire crews responded to a granger home in flames on Bittersweet Road.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7* coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been at least 6,219 deaths and 84,050 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County leaf pickup plan still being worked out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It remains to be seen whether St. Joseph County residents will get help with leaf pickup this fall.

News

Mishawaka street blocked after deadly crash involving motorcycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Union and 10th streets.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

4 arrested after police raid home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four people have been arrested after police raided a home in St. Joseph County.

News

SILVER ALERT: Mishawaka police search for missing man

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mishawaka police are asking for help finding 78-year-old Byron Blue after a statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon.