What eLearning will look like for South Bend Community School Corporation students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community schools voted to start the school year with eLearning, but what will that look like for students?

16 News Now talked with the Chief Academic Officer today to dig deeper into what a day will look like as a student.

South Bend Schools will be starting with at least the first 8 weeks as eLearning.

For elementary school students August 12 to 21, they will receive live instruction daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Those sessions will be recorded for later reference if students need them.

Come August 24, the eLearning will be extended from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This will consist of three, one-hour instructional blocks, two independent or small group instructional blocks and a 45 minute break in the day.

For middle and high school students come August 12 to 21, their eLearning will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon, with live instruction daily during that time frame. Their sessions will also be recorded for later reference.

Come August 24, the middle and high school eLearning will be extended to 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This will include 7 class periods like students would normally have and a 30 minute break in the day.

“We are really working hard with our community, being the city, using our WiFi buses, trying to navigate and problem solve as much as possible with our families to make sure they have access to the tools they need to actually engage in eLearning,” SBCSC Chief Academic Officer Brandon White said.

