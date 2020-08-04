Advertisement

Water beetles stage ‘back door’ escape from predators

Hold your breath
After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog's gut and emerges on the other end.
After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog's gut and emerges on the other end.(Source: Kobe University, CNN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) – Researchers in Japan have identified a beetle that can survive being eaten.

The little bugs use an option some might call the “back door” exit.

After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog’s gut and emerges with the amphibian’s feces.

The finding came from a study at Kobe University that was published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

The beetle’s tough exoskeleton likely enables it to survive the frog’s digestive tract, researchers said.

And like many aquatic beetles, it carries its own air to breathe.

