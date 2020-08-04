Three dogs die in Granger house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple fire crews responded to a granger home in flames on Bittersweet Road.

None of the people in the home were hurt but sadly they lost three dogs. Clay Fire Marshall Dave Cherrone says the fire started around 1 p.m. at 53592 Bittersweet Road. He says his heart breaks for the family, as they are not only displaced from their home, but grieving the loss of their beloved pets.

“We found a working fire on the lower level and smoke conditions showed it had probably spread itself to the upstairs also,” Cherrone said.

“The owners of the home weren’t home at the time but we did lose three dogs in the incident. We tried to revive them and were not successful.”

Cherrone says it’s still unclear what caused the fire, but an investigation is underway.

