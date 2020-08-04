St. Joseph County leaf pickup plan still being worked out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It remains to be seen whether St. Joseph County residents will get help with leaf pickup this fall.

In past years, trucks have passed through all of the county's townships at least once at a cost of more than one million dollars.

The working budget for this year's proposed plan is $349,000 dollars

Under the current framework, the money would help homeowners who are willing to share in the cost of hiring professionals

“So we could pay maybe $349,000 to help supplement, so that instead of them paying $500 or $700 to get their leaves picked up or whatever. They could pay $39 they could pay $100 depending on what the situation is and stuff,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Dr. Deb Fleming.

Fleming says the amount of the county's share would be based on a homeowner's income.

Details of the plan are still being worked out

