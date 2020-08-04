SILVER ALERT: Mishawaka police search for missing man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are asking for help finding 78-year-old Byron Blue after a statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Blue is believed to be driving a gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 851AM.

From the Mishawaka Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Byron Blue, a 78 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 178 pounds, grey hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue striped short sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike shoes. Byron is believed to be driving a gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 851AM

Byron is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 142 miles North of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:45 am. Byron is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Byron Blue, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at (547) 258-1678 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

