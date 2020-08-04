Planned road closure delayed on SR 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned road closure has been delayed while officials search for a less disruptive detour.

State Road 23 at Mayflower was supposed to shut down this week for 12 days.

But the area has several gravel pits that supply construction sites, and the lengthy detour called for them to go through North Liberty and Lakeville before going back to South Bend to reach the bypass.

“If they would go with that ludicrous and insane INDOT plan of driving to North Liberty and then Lakeville and then back to South Bend, you know that can cost a trucking company hundreds of thousands of dollars, millions of dollars which is just insane, it could bankrupt them,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Dave Thomas.

The idea now being discussed would establish a much shorter detour for trucks using county roads.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.