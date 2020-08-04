Advertisement

Parent’s Playbook: South Bend schools to start with 8 weeks of eLearning

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the South Bend Community School Corporation passed their reopening plan tonight that will have students take part in eLearning for eight weeks.

South Bend Schools superintendent, Dr. Todd Cummings, says the plan is more data-driven rather than date-driven.

Let's break it down:

In Phase One of the reopening plan, students will begin eLearning on Aug. 12 until at least Oct. 5.

Around Sept. 4 they'll continue eLearning as school leaders monitor health data.

On Aug. 17, CTE classes will begin and will have in-class learning.

From Sept. 8 to Oct. 2, school officials will continue to evaluate school entry based on health data.

On Sept. 18, there will be a school board check-in to go over that data, where recommendations will be made on when to re-enter schools.

On Oct. 5, if the health data is good and promising, in-person learning will begin, and so will Phase Two.

