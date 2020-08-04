Parent’s Playbook: Easing children’s anxiety ahead of ‘new normal’ school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

In year’s past, children might rather have summer break last longer, but 7-year-old Kendhal Dye, of St. Joseph County, wants school to start - in school, that is.

“I really miss my teacher and my friends,” she said.

Being away from the building hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve noticed that since she has been home, her demeanor has changed,” agreed Leah Coleman, Kendahl’s mom.

It’s normal for children to have jitters before a new school year, and mental health experts say it’s important to have clear lines of communication with their kids, especially amid this new normal.

“A lot of the times, when kids are very worried, they can’t verbalize it, and they can’t pick out that one worry because they’re worried about so much,” explained Dr. Erin Leonard, PhD, a Mishawaka-based psychotherapist.

Leonard said parents should ask children to list their biggest worry followed by their other worries before going into problem-solving. That’s why she says listening to children and honoring their feelings are the most important things a parent can do, particularly for teenagers, who, developmentally, are less likely to be open with parents.

“Just that simple listening for a feeling, honoring the feeling, empathizing with the feeling, will calm them down. It will center them. It will ground them, and at that point, they’re more able to listen to your advice or try to partner with them and problem solve,” Leonard added.

Children may also be worried about not being able to see their friends as they would normally do so at school. Dr. Leonard recommends parents allow their children to safely socialize, whether it’s on social media or outdoors while following CDC physical distancing guidelines.

With the various learning options currently available, Denver-based psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez, PhD, said parents should commit to one option, instead of switching between eLearning or hybrid learning, if a student suddenly doesn’t take to the first choice.

“That really confuses a child, and it really causes a lot of stress and anxiety,” said Nunez.

If hybrid learning options are offered - or when students return to school, Nunez also suggests families call school offices before their children go back in order to help kids familiarize with the new classroom layouts.

Additionally, Nunez reiterated the importance of placing kids on routines since they thrive better with consistency. And if the routines includes eLearning, she says it might be emboldening for children to design their “home classroom.”

“Instead of getting the new binders and the new pencil cases, you can get maybe a new desk or an old desk, paint it so it’s inviting to a child, hanging up posters or signs encouraging the child - to create a homeschooling space that is new, that is different, that your child can be excited about, so they’ll be excited to go to that work space or school space that’s designated just for them,” she said.

