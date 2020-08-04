Advertisement

Parent’s Playbook: A breakdown of eLearning for Penn Harris Madison Schools

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn Harris Madison schools have voted to start their school year with eLearning for at least the first four weeks for students.

Starting with the elementary schools, come August 19, they will have instruction for part of the day. This means they won’t have to sit through eight hours straight of eLearning like a typical classroom setting. There will be both live and recorded instruction given to students.

There will also be designated times during instruction for different subjects, like math and literacy. Live instruction will be staggered and happening at different times for different grades to try and help those families that may have more than one elementary student in their home.

For the middle school, eLearning will attempt to mimic what a normal school day looks like. This means that students will start with a live advisory period like they normally would. Then they will proceed to their 6 classes for the day while tuning in live. The instruction they receive will primarily be live with some recorded lessons built in, as well.

For the high school, their eLearning schedule will also mimic what a typical day looks like. Students will have four classes a day on a block schedule, with live daily instruction happening during each of those class periods. There will also be work time built into some classes.

“We want to prepare our students and make sure they are creating routines for themselves to accomplish the work throughout the school day, so they are ready and well prepared for a transition back into in-person learning,” Penn High School Principal Sean Galiher said.

16 News Now will make sure to keep you up to date on any new school or eLearning developments.

