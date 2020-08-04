Advertisement

Mishawaka street blocked after deadly crash involving motorcycle

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Mishawaka.

The street is still blocked off with barricades and first responders.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Union and 10th streets.

The coroner confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle died.

A second person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on the severity of their injuries.

The scene shows a car with damage to the right front fender, and a motorcycle on its side.

The motorcycle appears to have hit the side of Love’s Super Market.

The St. Joseph County coroner and the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team are at the scene.

We have a crew there, and we’ll bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.

