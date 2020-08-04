Mike Brey and Michiana community help raise $230,000 for Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey says it was still important to have his annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser at the Blackthorn Golf Course.

“Just because we are in Covid, doesn’t mean cancer is taking time off,” Brey said.

Brey is not taking time off either. This is the 20th annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser for Brey in South Bend, and he's proud of how much growth he's seen in this program.

“Before the pandemic, the numbers say we’re making progress on beating this disease,” Brey said. “There are more survivors.”

More survivors and, even in year with less help due to the pandemic, Brey was able to raise more money than he expected. $230,000 to be exact.

“This community has just totally embraced it,” Brey said. “It never ceases to amaze me. I’m sitting at a restaurant. I’m sitting there and people will come up to me and say, ‘Hey coach, I appreciate you doing that program because you know my mom is a cancer survivor or my dad, or I’m a cancer survivor.’”

The community has embraced the event and so have Brey's former players including Notre Dame basketball legend Luke Harangody.

“It means a lot,” Harangody said. “The University and Coach Brey has done a lot for me so it’s always nice to come back here and help out any way possible.”

Brey says none of this would ever be possible if he didn't live in such a caring community.

“It’s a family,” Brey said. “This is a group that comes back. We visit with each other and more than ever, this summer, we need each other a little bit more after everything we’ve been through the last five months.”

