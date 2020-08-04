Advertisement

Michigan reports 7* coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases

There have been at least 6,219 deaths and 84,050 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7* new coronavirus deaths and 664 new cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,219 deaths and 84,050 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases were reported. (* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today’s new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.)

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,363 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 11 deaths and 295 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 563 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

