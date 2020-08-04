Indiana reports more 14 coronavirus deaths, 836 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more coronavirus deaths and 836 new cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.3%.

At least 2,794 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 69,255 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,203 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,630 cases and 77 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 843 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 822 cases and 13 deaths.

Marshall County has had 744 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 546 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 164 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 147 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 72 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

