IHSAA to limit fan capacity at sporting events

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The IHSAA has some new rules on fans at sporting events. Spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events at the discretion of the host school.

Families can sit together but must sit at least six feet away from any other family.

Bleachers will be at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people, even if the bleachers can hold more fans with social distancing.

If a stadium has different sets of bleachers each separate area can be seen as a separate unit. However, each set of bleachers must have separate designated entrances and separate designated bathroom facilities in order to not exceed 250 people.

With any large event, schools must work with the local health department.

